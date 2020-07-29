Resumão dos Essays e deadlines para MBAs internacionais – 2021

Apesar da confusão/tristeza/loucura desse corona-ano, a vida (e os planos) não podem parar. Então, para ajudar no seu planejamento de inscrições para MBAs internacionais, segue abaixo um resumo dos essays e deadlines (Round 1 e 2) de algumas das top escolas do mundo.

De nada ,)

Segue a ordem das escolas apresentadas:

– HBS

– Wharton

– Stanford

– Ross

– Columbia

– Fuqua

– Tuck

– Berkeley

– Booth

– Kellogg

– Yale

– INSEAD

HBS

– Round 1: Set.8,2020 / Round 2: Jan.5, 2021

Essay 1: As we review your application, what more would you like us to know as we consider your candidacy for the Harvard Business School MBA Program? (no word count limit)

WHARTON

– Round 1: Set.15,2020 / Round 2: Jan.5. 2021

Essay 1 : What do you hope to gain professionally from the Wharton MBA? (500 palavras)

Essay 2 : Taking into consideration your background – personal, professional, and/or academic – how do you plan to make specific, meaningful contributions to the Wharton community? (400 palavras)

Required Essay for all Reapplicants : Please use this space to share with the Admissions Committee how you have reflected and grown since your previous application and discuss any relevant updates to your candidacy (e.g., changes in your professional life, additional coursework, and extracurricular/volunteer engagements). (250 palavras)

Optional Essay : Please use this space to share any additional information about yourself that cannot be found elsewhere in your application and that you would like to share with the Admissions Committee. This space can also be used to address any extenuating circumstances (e.g., unexplained gaps in work experience, choice of recommenders, inconsistent or questionable academic performance, areas of weakness, etc.) that you would like the Admissions Committee to consider.

STANFORD

– Round 1: Set.15,2020 / Round 2: Jan.6. 2021

Essay A: What matters most to you, and why?

For this essay, we would like you to reflect deeply and write from the heart. Once you’ve identified what matters most to you, help us understand why. You might consider, for example, what makes this so important to you? What people, insights, or experiences have shaped your perspectives?

Essay B: Why Stanford?

Describe your aspirations and how your Stanford GSB experience will help you realize them. If you are applying to both the MBA and MSx programs, use Essay B to address your interest in both programs.

Tamanho: Os dois essays juntos não podem passar de 1150 palavras. A recomendação é de até 750 para o A, e até 400 para o B.

ROSS

– Round 1: Set.14,2020 / Round 2: Jan.4. 2021

Essay curtos (escolha 1 de cada grupo: 100 palavras cada)

Group 1

I want people to know that I:

I made a difference when I:

I was aware that I was different when:

Group 2

I was out of my comfort zone when:

I was humbled when:

I was challenged when:

Career Goal Essay (200 palavras)

Michigan Ross is a place where people from all backgrounds with different career goals can thrive. What is your short-term career goal and why?

COLUMBIA

– Early decision: Out.2,2020 / Decisão Final/Regular: Abr.9. 2021

Essay #1: Through your resume and recommendations, we have a clear sense of your professional path to date. What are your career goals over the next 3 – 5 years and what, in your imagination, would be your long-term dream job? (500 palavras)

Essay #2: Why do you feel Columbia Business School is a good fit for you? (250 palavras)

Essay #3: Tell us about your favorite book, movie, or song and why it resonates with you. (250 palavras)

FUQUA

– Early decision: Set.23,2020 / Round 1: Out.20,2020/ Round 2: Jan.7,2021

Required short-answer essay questions.

For each question, respond in 500 characters only (100 palavras).

Why is pursuing an MBA the right next step for you?

What are your post-MBA career goals? Share with us your first choice career plan and your alternate plan.

First required essay : 25 RANDOM THINGS ABOUT YOURSELF

Instructions: Present your response in list form, numbered 1 to 25. Some points may be only a few words, while others may be longer. (2 páginas)

For context: Fuqua believes different types of people, points of view, and experiences bring out the best in everyone. And above all, we place a premium on succeeding while making a positive impact on businesses, organizations, and the world.

These ways of thinking set the Duke MBA experience apart, and this concept extends beyond the student body to include faculty, staff, and administration. When a new person joins the Admissions team, we ask that person to share with everyone in the office a list of “25 Random Things About Yourself.”

As an Admissions team, we already know the new hire’s professional and academic background, so learning these “25 Random Things” helps us get to know someone’s personality, background, special talents, and more.

In this spirit, the admissions committee also wants to get to know you–beyond the professional and academic achievements listed in your resume and transcript. You can share with us important life experiences, your likes/dislikes, hobbies, achievements, fun facts, or anything that helps us understand what makes you who you are. Share with us your list of “25 Random Things” about YOU.

Second required essay : THE FUQUA COMMUNITY AND YOU

Instructions: Your response should be no more than two pages in length.

Fuqua prides itself on cultivating a culture of engagement. Our students enjoy a wide range of student-led organizations that provide opportunities for leadership development and personal fulfillment, as well as an outlet for contributing to society.

Our student-led government, clubs, centers, and events are an integral part of the student culture and are vital to providing you with a range of experiential learning and individual development experiences.

Based on your understanding of the Fuqua culture, how do you see yourself engaging in and contributing to our community outside of the classroom?

Optional essay : TELL US MORE

If you feel there are circumstances of which the admissions committee should be aware (such as unexplained gaps in work, choice of recommenders, inconsistent or questionable academic performance), please explain them in an optional essay.

Please do not upload additional essays or additional recommendations in this area of the application, and limit your response to one page.

TUCK

– Round 1: Set.28,2020 / Round 2: Jan.4. 2021

Essay #1 : “Tuck students can articulate how the distinctive Tuck MBA will advance their aspirations. Why are you pursuing an MBA and why Tuck?” (300 palavras)

Essay #2: “Tuck students recognize how their individuality adds to the fabric of Tuck. Tell us who you are.” (300 palavras)

Essay #3: “Tuck students invest generously in the success of others even when it is not convenient or easy. Tell us about a time when you helped someone else succeed.” (300 palavras)

BERKELEY

– Round 1: Set.24,2020 / Round 2: Jan.14. 2021

Essay #1: What makes you feel alive when you are doing it, and why? (300 palavras)

Essay #2: The definition of successful leadership has evolved over the last decade and will continue to change. What do you need to develop to become a successful leader? (300 palavraa)

Essays Opcionais :

1) Berkeley permite que você explique circunstancias extraordinárias de sua historia (dificuldades, limitações financeiras/nível educação dos pais) e como elas impactaram sua vida, seus sucessos e suas oportunidades através de um essay de 300 palavras (para mais detalhes: https://mba.haas.berkeley.edu/admissions/essays)

2) This section should only be used to convey relevant information not addressed elsewhere in your application. This may include explanation of employment gaps, academic aberrations, supplemental coursework, etc. You are encouraged to use bullet points where appropriate.

BOOTH

– Round 1: Set.24,2020 / Round 2: Jan.12. 2021

Essay 1 : How will the Booth MBA help you achieve your immediate and long-term post-MBA career goals? (250 palavras no mínimo)

Essay 2: An MBA is as much about personal growth as it is about professional development. In addition to sharing your experience and goals in terms of career, we’d like to learn more about you outside of the office. Use this opportunity to tell us something about who you are… (250 palavras no mínimo.)

Optional Question : Is there any unclear information in your application that needs further explanation? (máx. 300 palavras)

Re-Aplicant Question : Upon reflection, how has your perspective regarding your future, Chicago Booth, and/or getting an MBA changed since the time of your last application? (máx. 300 palavras)

KELLOGG

– Round 1: Set.18,2020 / Round 2: Jan.8. 2021

Essay 1 : Kellogg’s purpose is to educate, equip and inspire brave leaders who create lasting value. Provide a recent example where you have demonstrated leadership and created value. What challenges did you face and what did you learn? (450 palavras)

Essay 2 : Values are what guide you in your life and work. What values are important to you and how have they influenced you? (450 palavras)

Para alguns candidatos, será necessário responder adicionalmente alguns dos essays abaixo:

1Y applicants : Please discuss your post-MBA career goal, the current experience you will leverage to support the transition, and the Kellogg 1Y opportunities that will help you reach this goal. (250 palavras)

JD-MBA applicants : Please discuss your post-JD-MBA career goals and why the JD-MBA Program is the right program to help you reach those goals. (250 palavras)

MMM applicants : The five core values of the MMM Program are curiosity, creativity, empathy, open-mindedness and a learning mindset. Describe a situation in which you demonstrated one of these values. Why is this value an important part of the MMM experience for you? (250 palavras)

Reapplicants : Since your previous application, what steps have you taken to strengthen your candidacy? (250 palavras)

YALE SOM

– Round 1: Set.15,2020 / Round 2: Jan.7. 2021

Essay: Describe the biggest commitment you have ever made. (500 palavras)

INSEAD

Inicio em Set. 2021: Round 1: Set.11,2020 / Round 2: Nov.6. 2020 / Jan.8,2021 / Fev.26,2021

Inicio em Jan. 2022: Round 1: Mar.5,2021 / Round 2: Abr.23. 2021 / Jun.18,2021 / Jul.30,2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

Briefly summarise your current (or most recent) job, including the nature of work, major responsibilities, and where relevant, employees under your supervision, size of budget, clients/products and results achieved. (resposta curta)

What would be your next step in terms of position if you were to remain in the same company? (short answer)

Please give a full description of your career since graduating from university. Describe your career path with the rationale behind your choices. (short answer)

Discuss your short and long term career aspirations with an MBA from INSEAD. (short answer)

If you are currently not working or if you plan to leave your current employer more than 2 months before the programme starts, please explain your activities and occupations between leaving your job and the start of the programme. (optional)

MOTIVATION ESSAYS

Give a candid description of yourself (who are you as a person), stressing the personal characteristics you feel to be your strengths and weaknesses and the main factors which have influenced your personal development, giving examples when necessary (500 palavras).

Describe the achievement of which you are most proud and explain why. In addition, describe a situation where you failed. How did these experiences impact your relationships with others? Comment on what you learned (400 palavras).

Describe all types of extra-professional activities in which you have been or are still involved for a significant amount of time (clubs, sports, music, arts, etc). How are you enriched by these activities? (300 palavras) *

Is there anything else that was not covered in your application that you would like to share with the Admissions Committee? (opcional) (300 palavras)

LBS

– Round 1: Set.13,2020 / Round 2: Jan.3. 2021

What are your post-MBA goals and how will your prior experience and the London Business School programme contribute towards these? (500 palavras)

Is there any other information you believe the Admissions Committee should know about you and your application to London Business School? (500 palavras)