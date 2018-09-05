As informações e opiniões formadas neste blog são de responsabilidade única do autor.
Essays MBA 2018
Paula Braga
05 Setembro 2018 | 14h35
Se você está pensando em prestar um MBA internacional neste ano, deve estar nesse momento correndo para terminar os essays para o primeiro round das faculdades.
Para facilitar sua vida, segue abaixo um compilado das perguntas dos essays das principais faculdades, assim como os prazos para submissão do seu application:
Berkeley – R1: 27/Set, R2: 10/Jan
1) Tell us a six-word story that reflects a memorable experience in your life-to-date. Elaborate on why it is meaningful to you. (300 palavras máximo)
2) Briefly describe your immediate post-MBA career goal, and discuss how it will put you on a path to a meaningful and rewarding career. (300 palavras máximo)
3) Opcional #1: We invite you to help us better understand the context of your opportunities and achievements.
What is the highest level of education completed by your parent(s) or guardian(s)?
Did not complete high school
High school diploma or equivalency (GED)
Associate’s degree (junior college) or vocational degree/license
Bachelor’s degree (BA, BS)
Master’s degree (MA, MS)
Doctorate or professional degree (MD, JD, DDS)
What is the most recent occupation of your parent(s) or guardian(s)?
Unemployed
Homemaker
Laborer
Skilled worker
Professional
If you were raised in one of the following household types, please indicate.
Raised by a single parent
Raised by an extended family member (grandparent, aunt/uncle, niece/nephew, cousin)
Raised in a multi-generational home
Raised in foster care
What was the primary language spoken in your childhood home?
If you have you ever been responsible for providing significant and continuing financial or supervisory support for someone else, please indicate.
Child
Spouse
Sibling
Parent
Extended family member (grandparent, aunt/uncle, niece/nephew, cousin)
Other
Please elaborate on any of your above responses. Alternatively, you may use this opportunity to expand on other hardships or unusual life circumstances that may help us understand the context of your opportunities, achievements, and impact.
(300 palavras máximo)
4) Opcional #2: This section should only be used to convey relevant information not addressed elsewhere in your application. This may include explanation of employment gaps, academic aberrations, supplemental coursework, etc. You are encouraged to use bullet points where appropriate.
Chicago Booth – R1: 27/set, R2: 03/jan
How will the Booth MBA help you achieve your immediate and long-term post-MBA career goals? (250 palavras mínimo)
Chicago Booth immerses you in a choice-rich environment. How have your interests, leadership experiences, and other passions influenced the choices in your life? (250 palavras mínimo)
Opcional: Is there any unclear information in your application that needs further explanation?(300 palavras máximo)
Columbia – Inicio em Ago/19 à Early Decision 3/out (vai até 10/Abr). Inicio em Jan/19 à até 3/out
Goal: What is your immediate post-MBA professional goal? (50 caracteres)
Through your resume and recommendations, we have a clear sense of your professional path to date. What are your career goals over the next 3-5 years and what, in your imagination, would be your long term dream job? (500 palavras)
How will you take advantage of being “at the very center of business”? (250 palavras)
Please provide an example of a team failure of which you have been a part. If given a second chance, what would you do differently? (250 palavras)
Optional Essay: Is there any further information that you wish to provide the Admissions Committee? If so, use this space to provide an explanation of any areas of concern in your academic record or your personal history. This does not need to be a formal essay. You may submit bullet points. (Max. 500 palavras)
Darden: Early: 7/Set, R1:4/Out, R2:Jan/10
“Tell us what you would want your learning team to know about you – personal, professional or both.”(100 palavras)
“Each year, Darden connects with over 80 countries. If you could choose any location in the world, where would you want to go with Darden? And why?”(50 palavras)
“Darden strives to identify and cultivate leaders who follow their purpose. At this stage, how would you describe your evolving leadership style and please provide an example.”(200 palavras)
“Please provide an example of a situation in which you have made a meaningful impact.”(200 palavras)
“What is your short-term, post-MBA career goal and why?”(150 palavras)
Tuck: R1: 24/Set, R2: 7/Jan
Tuck students are aware of how their individuality adds to the fabric of Tuck. Tell us who you are and what you will contribute. (500 palavras)
Tuck students are nice, and invest generously in one another’s success. Share an example of how you helped someone else succeed. (500 palavras)
Short-Answer Questions:
Share your short-term goals. (50 palavras)
Share your long-term goals. (50 palavras)
How did you arrive at these goals? (75 palavras)
How will Tuck help you achieve these goals? (75 palavras)
Duke: Early: 12/Set, R1:20/Out, R2: 3/Jan
1) Required Short Answer Questions
Instructions: Answer all 3 of the following questions. (500 caraceteres)
What are your short-term goals, post-MBA?
What are your long-term goals?
Life is full of uncertainties, and plans and circumstances can change. As a result, navigating a career requires you to be adaptable. Should the short-term goals that you provided above not materialize what alternative directions have you considered?
2) 25 Random Things About Yourself (Max. 2 páginas)
Fuqua believes different types of people, points of view, and experiences bring out the best in everyone. And above all, we place a premium on succeeding while making a positive impact on businesses, organizations, and the world. These ways of thinking set the Duke MBA experience apart, and this concept extends beyond the student body to include faculty, staff, and administration. When a new person joins the Admissions team, we ask that person to share with everyone in the office a list of “25 Random Things About Yourself.” As an Admissions team, we already know the new hire’s professional and academic background, so learning these “25 Random Things” helps us get to know someone’s personality, background, special talents, and more.
In this spirit, the admissions committee also wants to get to know you–beyond the professional and academic achievements listed in your resume and transcript. You can share with us important life experiences, your likes/dislikes, hobbies, achievements, fun facts, or anything that helps us understand what makes you who you are. Share with us your list of “25 Random Things” about YOU.
2) The Fuqua community and you (Max. 2 páginas)
Fuqua prides itself on cultivating a culture of engagement. Our students enjoy a wide range of student-led organizations that provide opportunities for leadership development and personal fulfillment, as well as an outlet for contributing to society. Our student-led government, clubs, centers, and events are an integral part of the student culture and are vital to providing you with a range of experiential learning and individual development experiences.
Based on your understanding of the Fuqua culture, how do you see yourself engaging in and contributing to our community outside of the classroom?
3) Opcional: Tell us more
If you feel there are circumstances of which the admissions committee should be aware (such as unexplained gaps in work, choice of recommenders, inconsistent or questionable academic performance), please explain them in an optional essay.
Harvard: R1:5/set, R2: 3/jan
1) As we review your application, what more would you like us to know as we consider your candidacy for the Harvard Business School MBA Program? (no word limit)
Cornell: November Round: 5/11, January Round: 3/jan
1) Goals Statement: A statement of your goals will begin a conversation that will last throughout admissions process and guide your steps during the MBA program and experience. To the best of your understanding today, please share your short and long term goals by completing the following sentences and answering the enclosed short answer question (250 palavras máximo):
Immediately post-MBA, my goal is to work as a(n) ____[Role]____ at ___[Company]___within___[Industry]___.
Targeted Job Role:
Target Job Company:
Industry:
In 5 – 10 years post-MBA, my goal is to work as a(n) ____[Role]____ at ___[Company]___within___[Industry]___.
Targeted Job Role:
Target Job Company:
Industry:
How has your experience prepared and encouraged you to pursue these goals?
2) Impact Essay:This essay is designed to explore the intersection of engagement and community culture. Whether during the program or following graduation, our students and alumni share a desire to positively impact the organizations and communities they serve. To help you explore your potential for impact, we encourage you to engage with our students, alumni, faculty, and professional staff. You may choose to connect with them via email or phone or in person during one of our on campus or off campus events. As you seek their input and insight, please be respectful of their time and prepare a few discussion points or questions in advance (500 palavras máximo).
At Cornell, we value students who create impact. Please indicate the opportunities for impact that you’ve identified through engagement with our community and describe how what you learned has influenced your decision to apply to Johnson.
3) Back of Your Resume Essay:
This essay is an opportunity to present yourself as an individual. We encourage you to think about your proudest accomplishments, interests and passions, and personal highlights that will help us to get to know you as a person and potential community member. We value creativity and authenticity and encourage you to approach this essay with your unique style. Alternative submission formats may include a slide presentation, links to pre-existing media (personal website, digital portfolio, YouTube, etc.), as well as visually enhanced written submissions. Maximum file size is 5 MB. If you choose to submit a written essay, please limit your submission to 500 words or fewer. Multimedia submissions should be under 5 minutes.
The front page of your resume has given us a sense of your professional experience and accomplishments as well as your academic summary and extracurricular involvement. If the back page reflects “the rest of your story,” please help us get to know you better by sharing the experiences that will give us insight into your character, values, and interests.
4) Opcional: You may use this essay to call attention to items needing clarification and to add additional details to any aspects of your application that do not accurately reflect your potential for success at Johnson (500 palavras máximo)
Kellogg – R1: 19/Set, R2: 9/jan
1) Kellogg’s purpose is to educate, equip & inspire brave leaders who create lasting value. Tell us about a time you have demonstrated leadership and created lasting value. What challenges did you face, and what did you learn? (450 palavras)
2) Pursuing an MBA is a catalyst for personal and professional growth. How have you grown in the past? How do you intend to grow at Kellogg? (450 palavras)
3) Additional Essays
Certain applicants will respond to additional questions:
Dual-degree applicants:For applicants to the MMM or JD-MBA dual degree programs, please explain why that program is right for you. (250 words)
Re-applicants:Since your previous application, what steps have you taken to strengthen your candidacy? (250 word limit)
All applicants have the opportunity to provide explanations or clarification in Additional Information:
If needed, use this section to briefly describe any extenuating circumstances (e.g. unexplained gaps in work experience, choice of recommenders, inconsistent or questionable academic performance, etc.) (no word count)
4) Video Essay
This becomes available after applicants submit their application and application fee.
The Video Essay is one component of the application and provides you with an additional opportunity to demonstrate what you will bring to our vibrant Kellogg community – in an interactive way. You will respond to several short video essay questions. The questions are designed to bring to life the person we have learned about on paper.
Michigan Ross: R1: 1/out, R2: 7/jan
1) Short Answer Questions: Select one prompt from each group of the three groups below. Respond to your selected prompt in 100 words or fewer (
Group 1
I want people to know that I:
I made a difference when I:
Group 2
I was humbled when:
I am out of my comfort zone when:
Group 3
I was aware that I am different when:
I find it challenging when people:
2) Michigan Ross is a place where people from all backgrounds with different career goals can thrive. Please share your short-term career goal. Why is this the right choice for you? (300 palavras)
MIT: R1: 25/set, R2: 22/Jan
1) Cover Letter: please submit a cover letter seeking a place in the MIT Sloan MBA Program. Your letter should conform to a standard business correspondence, include one or more examples that illustrate why you meet the desired criteria above, and be addressed to Mr. Rod Garcia, Senior Director of Admissions (300 words or fewer, excluding address and salutation).
2) Video Prompt: Please introduce yourself to your future classmates via a brief 60 second video statement.
NYU: R1:15/set, R2: 15/Nov,
1) What are your short and long-term career goals? How will the MBA help you achieve them? (500 palavras)
2) Describe yourself to the Admissions Committee and to your future classmates using six images and corresponding captions. Your uploaded PDF should contain all of the following elements:
A brief introduction or overview of your “Pick Six” (no more than 3 sentences).
Six images that help illustrate who you are.
A one-sentence caption for each of the six images that helps explain why they were selected and are significant to you.
4) Please provide any additional information that you would like to bring to the attention of the Admissions Committee. This may include current or past gaps in employment, further explanation of your undergraduate record or self-reported academic transcript(s), plans to retake the GMAT, GRE, IELTS or TOEFL, or any other relevant information. (250 palavras)
Stanford: R1: 18/set, R2: 10/jan
1) What matters most to you, and why?
2) Why Stanford? (Os dois essays juntos: max 1150 palavras)
UCLA: R1: 2/Out, 8/jan
1) Describe your short-term and long-term career goals. How can the UCLA Anderson experience add value to your professional development? (500 palavras máximo)
2) What are you passionate about and why? (300 palavras máximo)
Wharton: R1: 18/set, R2:3/jan
What do you hope to gain professionally from the Wharton MBA? (500 palavras máximo)
Describe an impactful experience or accomplishment that is not reflected elsewhere in your application. How will you use what you learned through that experience to contribute to the Wharton community? (500 palavras máximo)
Yale: R1: 12/set, R2:7/jan
Describe the biggest commitment you have ever made. (500 palavras máximo)
INSEAD
1) Briefly summarize your current (or most recent) job, including the nature of work, major responsibilities, and where relevant, employees under your supervision, size of budget, clients/products and results achieved. (short answer)
2) What would be your next step in terms of position if you were to remain in the same company? (short answer)
3) Please give a full description of your career since graduating from university. Describe your career path with the rationale behind your choices. (short answer)
4) Discuss your short and long term career aspirations with or without an MBA from INSEAD. (short answer)
5) Opcional: If you are currently not working or if you plan to leave your current employer more than 2 months before the programme starts, please explain your activities and occupations between leaving your job and the start of the programme.
1) Motivation: Give a candid description of yourself (who are you as a person), stressing the personal characteristics you feel to be your strengths and weaknesses and the main factors which have influenced your personal development, giving examples when necessary (approximately 500 words)
2) Motivation: Describe the achievement of which you are most proud and explain why. In addition, describe a situation where you failed. How did these experiences impact your relationships with others? Comment on what you learned (approximately 400 words).
3) Motivation: Describe all types of extra-professional activities in which you have been or are still involved for a significant amount of time (clubs, sports, music, arts, politics, etc). How are you enriched by these activities? (approximately 300 words)
4) Motivation: Is there anything else that you would like to share or to clarify further (approximately 300 words)
LBS
1) What are your post-MBA goals and how will your prior experience and the London Business School programme contribute towards these? (500 palavras)
2) Opcional: Is there any other information you believe the Admissions Committee should know about you and your application to London Business School? (500 palavras)