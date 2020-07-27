Separados, mas perto do mundo dos refugiados

Autoria – Vera Dittert Jardim Moreno

Este está sendo um ano diferente, atípico. Tempos difíceis. Tivemos que nos reinventar diante de uma realidade que a minha geração e a geração dos nossos alunos não tinham vivido ainda. E como fazer isso? Como não sucumbir diante de uma pandemia e da nova e repentina perspectiva de não podermos estar na escola presencialmente, como sempre estivemos? Como manter ou tentar manter nossos padrões em se tratando de escola, de convivência, de interação social, sendo que a aprendizagem acontece justamente nessas instâncias, principalmente quando falamos de adolescentes?

As turmas de 8º ano do Santa Maria têm um projeto da série – Cultura e Identidade: Qual meu papel no mundo? E o subtítulo deste bimestre foi “Diversidade”. Como docente, confesso que foi um grande desafio fazer com que esse assunto, essa premissa, essa realidade, fosse abordada apropriadamente dentro do contexto de estudo remoto. Para que fosse relevante, não só em termos de aquisição da língua inglesa considerando as competências linguísticas, mas também de construir um conhecimento, uma consciência do outro.

Propus um projeto / pesquisa: “Refugees: Who are they? Syria”. A princípio os alunos fizeram uma pesquisa sobre aspectos geográficos e culturais sobre a Síria. Abordaram localização, fronteiras, cidades importantes, línguas, a multiplicidade de etnias e religiões, bem como música, literatura, esportes e culinária. Para concluir essa primeira parte, também pesquisaram sobre a Guerra Civil no país. Uma guerra com consequências terríveis para o povo sírio.

A segunda parte da pesquisa tratou do refugiado propriamente dito. Quem é ele? Por que ele sai de sua terra natal e deixa tudo pra trás? Quais as problemáticas que ele enfrenta no que diz respeito aos Direitos Humanos, à cidadania?

Assim, o projeto culminou com a entrevista do Hazem, um refugiado que fugiu da Síria deixando seus pais e irmãos. Veio para o Brasil e teve que superar muitos obstáculos e barreiras. Hoje tem uma vida estável e está feliz. Abaixo alguns depoimentos de alunos sobre o projeto:

“Our english project about syrian refugees was a very different experience. Everyone wants to live in a better world, where there’s no forms of preconception, but we don’t usually stop and think about what are the attitudes we can take to achieve such reality. And, I believe the most important thing we can do is value education. Teachers need to open our eyes to different realities around the world, and make us think about the future we want to create. I’m sure that, after having an interview, and researching about Syria, my classmates and I have an improved point of view when it comes to talking about refugees.” – Alice Sartorel 8ºA

“In different parts of the world, unfortunately, peace hasn’t yet been found. Some countries suffer from wars and we know about these tragedies from newspapers and the school. Which child never said that loves war movies or games? It seems like a fun thing, but we never knew what it really is to live in the middle of one. We recently started a research project, which we should look for information about refugees. The research gave us a broad picture of how many people on the planet live in the midst of wars. Every day they’re at risk of life and so they look for a new home away from danger. After that, we talked to a man who lived in Syria and because of the war, which in this country is intense and known around the world, he had to flee to Brazil. His name is Hazem and he told us a little about his trajectory here in Brazil. Really, he went through many difficulties that we never went through. I now think that while I am having fun at home with my family, many people are fleeing their homes to protect themselves and lose their family members and for that reason, I will make as much effort as I can so that together we can make peace extend to everyone and let there be no more wars.” – Maria Fernanda Neves 8º D

“Para mim, o trabalho sobre a Síria foi diferente, pois prestei atenção porque quis, não porque tinha que aprender. E a entrevista com um refugiado sírio foi muito importante para tirar este tema da teoria que tínhamos visto, e trazer o sofrimento para a vida real, para nosso lado mais humano e solidário. ” – João Frederico 8º C