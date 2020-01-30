Autoria: Vera Moreno

O projeto “Drama Time” realizado com os alunos do 8º ano do Santa Maria nasceu da observação da necessidade do desenvolvimento do vocabulário dos alunos, na Língua Inglesa, dentro de diferentes contextos do dia a dia. Consiste em Role Plays ou pequenas “peças de teatro” sobre situações em diferentes lugares: no aeroporto, no hospital, no metrô, no restaurante, no hotel. São textos previamente elaborados, mas incompletos, intencionalmente.

A classe é dividida em grupos de trabalho e cada um recebe os textos desenvolvidos especificamente para cada ambiente e situação. A princípio, o primeiro trabalho a fazer é completar esse texto. Esse momento é rico, pois trabalha a escrita, o pensamento na língua inglesa, além da criatividade, é claro.

Em seguida, há a distribuição de tarefas, afinal é um texto que irá culminar numa apresentação. Cada integrante recebe a incumbência de algum aspecto: figurino, acessórios, cenário, som. A próxima etapa consiste em decorar os textos e cuidar da pronúncia. Evidentemente todos esses aspectos fazem parte da avaliação do trabalho como um todo.

Em 2019, o projeto culminou em peças de teatro bem interessantes, com nuances de humor e drama. Abaixo segue alguns depoimentos dos alunos:

“2019… it was a year with lots of learnings but for sure we can’t forget about the Drama Time, like…just think for a moment and we will realize how important it was. It was really amazing to do this project, I mean… we’ve mixed in only one assignment two super powerful things, ENGLISH and PUBLIC PRESENTATION. It’s awesome to know what it’s like to talk in English in front of lots of people, just like I would do in a public presentation, for example. Another thing that I loved being part of this project is while we were learning new vocabulary and enhancing our pronounciation, we were also having so much fun, interacting with classmates and friends, laughing and having fun, so…Is there anything better than learning having fun? Besides that, we also worked with shyness. I confess that I was really afraid of doing a presentation in front of everybody…but fortunately the opposite happend! I felt really calm in front of them, specially because I was doing something that I love, acting. I really wish that this project continues for a long time. Thanks teacher Vera❤” – Fernanda Greco (8ºE)

“The Drama Time Assignment was a great project, it was a good opportunity to work with our colleagues, and make us more creative. I’m actually a girl that loves acting, and playing a role is amazing in my point of view. I really liked this project, and I hope it will still happen in the next years.” – Beatriz Paes (8ºB)

“Acting was an amazing experience. All the rehearsals were learning moments, that helped me, not only with language but also stimulating creativity, group work and self confidence. These moments at school, when we get out of routine, will be forever in our memory.” – Carolina Bete (8°B)