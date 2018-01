USP e Unicamp caem em ranking internacional de universidades

CLASSIFICAÇÃO MUNDIAL DE UNIVERSIDADES DA TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION 2016-17 – 200 MELHORES / Análise completa em www.thewur.com Rank 2016-17 Rank 2015-16 Instituição País 1 2 University of Oxford United Kingdom 2 1 California Institute of Technology United States 3 3 Stanford University United States 4 4 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 5 5 Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States 6 6 Harvard University United States 7 7 Princeton University United States 8 8 Imperial College London United Kingdom 9 9 ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich Switzerland =10 13 University of California, Berkeley United States =10 10 University of Chicago United States 12 12 Yale University United States 13 17 University of Pennsylvania United States 14 16 University of California, Los Angeles United States 15 14 University College London United Kingdom 16 15 Columbia University United States 17 11 Johns Hopkins University United States 18 20 Duke University United States 19 18 Cornell University United States 20 25 Northwestern University United States 21 21 University of Michigan United States 22 19 University of Toronto Canada 23 22 Carnegie Mellon University United States 24 26 National University of Singapore Singapore =25 23 London School of Economics and Political Science United Kingdom =25 32 University of Washington United States 27 24 University of Edinburgh United Kingdom 28 28 Karolinska Institute Sweden 29 42 Peking University China =30 31 École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne Switzerland =30 29 LMU Munich Germany 32 30 New York University United States =33 41 Georgia Institute of Technology United States =33 33 University of Melbourne Australia 35 =47 Tsinghua University China =36 34 University of British Columbia Canada =36 36 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign United States =36 27 King’s College London United Kingdom 39 43 University of Tokyo Japan 40 35 KU Leuven Belgium 41 =39 University of California, San Diego United States 42 38 McGill University Canada =43 37 Heidelberg University Germany =43 =44 University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 45 50 University of Wisconsin-Madison United States 46 53 Technical University of Munich Germany 47 52 Australian National University Australia 48 =39 University of California, Santa Barbara United States 49 59 Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong 50 46 University of Texas at Austin United States =51 51 Brown University United States =51 =44 University of California, Davis United States 53 =65 University of Minnesota United States 54 55 Nanyang Technological University Singapore 55 =56 University of Manchester United Kingdom 56 63 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill United States =57 49 Humboldt University of Berlin Germany =57 =60 Washington University in St Louis United States 59 =65 Delft University of Technology Netherlands =60 =60 University of Queensland Australia =60 68 University of Southern California United States =60 =56 University of Sydney Australia 63 58 University of Amsterdam Netherlands 64 64 Boston University United States 65 =47 Wageningen University and Research Center Netherlands 66 54 École Normale Supérieure France 67 117 University of Maryland, College Park United States 68 75 Pennsylvania State University United States 69 71 Erasmus University Rotterdam Netherlands 70 =113 Purdue University United States 71 69 University of Bristol United Kingdom =72 =90 Ohio State University United States =72 85 Seoul National University South Korea 74 73 Monash University Australia 75 72 Free University of Berlin Germany 76 =138 Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 77 67 Leiden University Netherlands =78 =82 University of New South Wales Australia =78 =110 RWTH Aachen University Germany =80 74 University of Groningen Netherlands =80 79 University of Pittsburgh United States =82 =104 Dartmouth College United States =82 =90 Emory University United States =82 NR Technical University of Berlin Germany =82 80 University of Warwick United Kingdom 86 62 Utrecht University Netherlands 87 =101 Rice University United States 88 =76 University of Glasgow United Kingdom =89 148 Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) South Korea =89 78 University of Tübingen Germany =91 =76 University of Helsinki Finland =91 =88 Kyoto University Japan 93 81 Uppsala University Sweden 94 =88 Maastricht University Netherlands 95 84 University of Freiburg Germany =96 70 Durham University United Kingdom =96 =90 Lund University Sweden =98 =106 Aarhus University Denmark =98 =101 University of Basel Switzerland =98 =106 University of California, Irvine United States 101 =99 Michigan State University United States 102 =106 University of Mannheim Germany 103 =113 University of Montreal Canada =104 =94 Georgetown University United States =104 116 Pohang University of Science and Technology South Korea 106 =104 University of Zurich Switzerland 107 137 University of Alberta Canada 108 87 Vanderbilt University United States 109 97 University of Sheffield United Kingdom =110 =120 University of Bern Switzerland =110 86 University of St Andrews United Kingdom 112 =99 University of Göttingen Germany =113 =94 University of Bonn Germany =113 =94 McMaster University Canada =113 98 Queen Mary University of London United Kingdom =116 =127 University of Colorado Boulder United States =116 =101 École Polytechnique France 118 118 Ghent University Belgium 119 201–250 City University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 120 =82 University of Copenhagen Denmark =121 =113 Pierre and Marie Curie University France =121 =125 Radboud University Nijmegen Netherlands =121 =110 University of Southampton United Kingdom =121 147 University of Virginia United States 125 109 University of Western Australia Australia =126 =133 Case Western Reserve University United States =126 93 University of Exeter United Kingdom 128 =167 Université Catholique de Louvain Belgium 129 =131 University of York United Kingdom 130 119 University of Birmingham United Kingdom 131 189 Arizona State University United States 132 135 University of Oslo Norway 133 =133 University of Leeds United Kingdom 134 =120 University of Florida United States =135 =127 Tufts University United States =135 192 Ulm University Germany =137 =131 University of Geneva Switzerland =137 130 Lancaster University United Kingdom =137 112 Scuola Normale Superiore di Pisa Italy =137 153 Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) South Korea 141 =123 Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey United States 142 =149 University of Adelaide Australia 143 108 University of Notre Dame United States =144 =138 Karlsruhe Institute of Technology Germany =144 136 Stockholm University Sweden 146 =144 University of California, Santa Cruz United States 147 143 University of Nottingham United Kingdom 148 =120 University of Cape Town South Africa 149 140 University of Sussex United Kingdom 150 201–250 Indiana University United States =151 =144 University of Lausanne Switzerland =151 =158 University of Rochester United States =153 201–250 University of Science and Technology of China China =153 =149 University of Twente Netherlands 155 201–250 Fudan University China =156 163 University of Arizona United States =156 154 VU University Amsterdam Netherlands 158 157 University of Liverpool United Kingdom 159 155 KTH Royal Institute of Technology Sweden 160 =123 University of Erlangen-Nuremberg Germany =161 =125 University of Münster Germany =161 142 University of Vienna Austria 163 146 Autonomous University of Barcelona Spain 164 =158 TU Dresden Germany =165 =172 University of Auckland New Zealand =165 =167 University of California, Riverside United States =165 =149 University of East Anglia United Kingdom =165 141 University of Massachusetts United States 169 =193 Texas A&M University United States =170 156 University of Cologne Germany =170 =180 University of Gothenburg Sweden 172 =167 University of Leicester United Kingdom =173 129 Royal Holloway, University of London United Kingdom =173 179 University of Waterloo Canada 175 =164 Pompeu Fabra University Spain 176 =167 Technical University of Denmark Denmark 177 =176 Eindhoven University of Technology Netherlands 178 =193 University of Luxembourg Luxembourg 179 188 Paris-Sud University France =180 =185 University of Dundee United Kingdom =180 NR University of Hamburg Germany =182 =182 Cardiff University United Kingdom =182 =161 University of Miami United States =182 201–250 Northeastern University United States =182 201–250 University of the Witwatersrand South Africa =186 178 Hebrew University of Jerusalem Israel =186 =185 University of Würzburg Germany =188 =172 University of Aberdeen United Kingdom =188 =161 Lomonosov Moscow State University Russian Federation =190 =196 Newcastle University United Kingdom =190 =180 Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna Italy =192 201–250 Hong Kong Polytechnic University Hong Kong =192 =164 University of Reading United Kingdom 194 175 University of Konstanz Germany =195 201–250 University of Calgary Canada =195 =167 National Taiwan University Taiwan 197 201–250 University of Duisburg-Essen Germany =198 =185 Brandeis University United States =198 201–250 Tilburg University Netherlands 200 201–250 University of Illinois at Chicago United States