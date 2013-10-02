USP cai em ranking mundial de universidades

Bárbara Ferreira Santos e Victor Vieira,
02 Outubro 2013 | 17h00
Atualizado dia 3, às 10h51.
A Universidade de São Paulo (USP) caiu de posição no ranking da Times Higher Education (THE), a principal lista do ensino superior do mundo. Em 158.º lugar no passado, a instituição paulista agora figura entre as 226 e 250 melhores, segundo o levantamento 2013-2014, divulgado ontem. A Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) nem sequer aparece entre as 300 instituições. Com o revés da USP, o Brasil deixa o topo das 200 melhores universidades do mundo.
O THE não revela a posição exata de cada universidade depois do 200.º lugar. Dos países que tinham ao menos uma universidade no topo, o Brasil é o único que não está mais na lista. Hoje há 26 nações bem avaliadas, com a volta de Turquia, Espanha e Noruega. Não há nenhum país da América Latina.
Os Estados Unidos, com 77 universidades, lideram o ranking, seguidos de Reino Unido, com 31, e Holanda, com 12. O Instituto Tecnológico da Califórnia aparece em primeiro lugar pelo terceiro ano seguido, à frente de Harvard, Oxford e Stanford.
O ranking adota 13 critérios para examinar as universidades, divididos em cinco categorias: ensino (30%), pesquisa (30%), citações (32,5%), parcerias com indústrias (2,5%) e diversidade internacional (5%).
"A saída de USP e Unicamp surpreendeu porque ambas haviam avançado nos anos anteriores", disse o editor da THE, Phil Baty, em entrevista ao Estado. Para ele, as universidades brasileiras enfrentam burocracia e dificuldades para contratar novos professores. Baty também disse acreditar que aulas em inglês e programas de intercâmbio, como o Ciência Sem Fronteiras, podem estimular a internacionalização.
Alerta. A pró-reitora de Pesquisa da Unicamp, Glaucia Maria Pastore, não vê piora de produtividade. "Os rankings geralmente são pontuais, não indicam uma tendência", diz. Para ela, no entanto, o resultado serve para sinalizar possibilidades, como aproveitar o bom momento do País para cruzar as fronteiras. "Conforme se envia e recebe cientistas, a instituição aumenta a visibilidade, o que interfere no ranking", afirma.
A substituição de docentes aposentados por novos talentos e a redução dos entraves burocráticos para a pesquisa também são desafios. "Além disso, temos de aproximar empresas da universidade", diz Glaucia.
A reportagem solicitou entrevistas com representantes da USP. A instituição manifestou-se por meio de nota, na qual afirmou que a universidade esteve bem em outras avaliações e que há políticas de parcerias com outras instituições e intercâmbio de alunos e professores.
Critérios. Segundo o cienciometrista (especialista em analisar produção científica) da USP Rogério Meneghini, variações metodológicas entre uma listagem e outra explicam discrepâncias. "Cada ranking tem um foco diferente, o que impacta o resultado final", explica.
Para ele, listas internacionais costumam privilegiar fatores em que universidades estrangeiras são superiores, como o número de citações em publicações científicas. "A tendência é de citar pouco os países menos visíveis", diz.
A presidente da Sociedade Brasileira para o Progresso da Ciência (SBPC), Helena Nader, estranha o resultado. "USP e Unicamp têm aumentado a presença no cenário acadêmico internacional. É importante considerar quais quesitos foram avaliados", afirma. Para ela, o inglês é um dos principais obstáculos para pesquisadores brasileiros em trabalhos e publicações científicas estrangeiras.
Confira a lista dos 199 melhores colocados no THE:
|
Ranking 2013-14
|
Ranking 2012-13
|
Instituição
|
País
|
1
|
1
|
California Institute of Technology
|
US
|
2
|
4
|
Harvard University
|
US
|
2
|
2
|
University of Oxford
|
UK
|
4
|
2
|
Stanford University
|
US
|
5
|
5
|
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|
US
|
6
|
6
|
Princeton University
|
US
|
7
|
7
|
University of Cambridge
|
UK
|
8
|
9
|
University of California, Berkeley
|
US
|
9
|
10
|
University of Chicago
|
US
|
10
|
8
|
Imperial College London
|
UK
|
11
|
11
|
Yale University
|
US
|
12
|
13
|
University of California, Los Angeles
|
US
|
13
|
14
|
Columbia University
|
US
|
14
|
12
|
ETH Zürich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zürich
|
Switzerland
|
15
|
16
|
Johns Hopkins University
|
US
|
16
|
15
|
University of Pennsylvania
|
US
|
17
|
23
|
Duke University
|
US
|
18
|
20
|
University of Michigan
|
US
|
19
|
18
|
Cornell University
|
US
|
20
|
21
|
University of Toronto
|
Canada
|
21
|
17
|
University College London
|
UK
|
22
|
19
|
Northwestern University
|
US
|
23
|
27
|
University of Tokyo
|
Japan
|
24
|
22
|
Carnegie Mellon University
|
US
|
25
|
24
|
University of Washington
|
US
|
26
|
29
|
National University of Singapore
|
Singapore
|
27
|
25
|
University of Texas at Austin
|
US
|
28
|
25
|
Georgia Institute of Technology
|
US
|
29
|
33
|
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
|
US
|
30
|
31
|
University of Wisconsin-Madison
|
US
|
31
|
30
|
University of British Columbia
|
Canada
|
32
|
39
|
London School of Economics and Political Science
|
UK
|
33
|
35
|
University of California, Santa Barbara
|
US
|
34
|
28
|
University of Melbourne
|
Australia
|
35
|
34
|
McGill University
|
Canada
|
36
|
42
|
Karolinska Institute
|
Sweden
|
37
|
40
|
École Polytechnique Fédéralede Lausanne
|
Switzerland
|
38
|
57
|
King's College London
|
UK
|
39
|
32
|
University of Edinburgh
|
UK
|
40
|
41
|
New York University
|
US
|
40
|
38
|
University of California, San Diego
|
US
|
42
|
44
|
Washington University in St Louis
|
US
|
43
|
35
|
University of Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong
|
44
|
59
|
Seoul National University
|
South Korea
|
45
|
46
|
Peking University
|
China
|
46
|
47
|
University of Minnesota
|
US
|
47
|
42
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
US
|
48
|
37
|
Australian National University
|
Australia
|
49
|
61
|
Pennsylvania State University
|
US
|
50
|
54
|
Boston University
|
US
|
50
|
52
|
Tsinghua University
|
China
|
52
|
51
|
Brown University
|
US
|
52
|
44
|
University of California, Davis
|
US
|
52
|
54
|
Kyoto University
|
Japan
|
55
|
48
|
University of Munich
|
Germany
|
56
|
68
|
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
|
South Korea
|
57
|
65
|
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
|
Hong Kong
|
58
|
49
|
University of Manchester
|
UK
|
59
|
53
|
Ohio State University
|
US
|
60
|
50
|
Pohang University of Science and Technology
|
South Korea
|
61
|
58
|
KU Leuven
|
Belgium
|
62
|
69
|
Purdue University
|
US
|
63
|
70
|
University of Gottingen
|
Germany
|
63
|
65
|
University of Queensland
|
Australia
|
65
|
59
|
École Normale Supérieure, Paris
|
France
|
65
|
75
|
Rice University
|
US
|
67
|
64
|
Leiden University
|
Netherlands
|
68
|
78
|
University of Heidelberg
|
Germany
|
69
|
77
|
Delft University of Technology
|
Netherlands
|
70
|
62
|
École Polytechnique
|
France
|
70
|
56
|
University of Southern California
|
US
|
72
|
62
|
University of Sydney
|
Australia
|
73
|
72
|
Erasmus University Rotterdam
|
Netherlands
|
74
|
142
|
University of Basel
|
Switzerland
|
74
|
67
|
Utrecht University
|
Netherlands
|
76
|
86
|
Nanyang Technological University
|
Singapore
|
77
|
70
|
Wageningen University and Research Center
|
Netherlands
|
78
|
76
|
University of Pittsburgh
|
US
|
79
|
74
|
University of Bristol
|
UK
|
80
|
80
|
Durham University
|
UK
|
80
|
79
|
Emory University
|
US
|
80
|
87
|
Tufts University
|
US
|
83
|
83
|
University of Amsterdam
|
Netherlands
|
83
|
94
|
Michigan State University
|
US
|
85
|
93
|
Ghent University
|
Belgium
|
86
|
128
|
Free University of Berlin
|
Germany
|
87
|
105
|
Technical University of Munich
|
Germany
|
88
|
104
|
Case Western Reserve University
|
US
|
88
|
106
|
Vanderbilt University
|
US
|
90
|
94
|
University of Notre Dame
|
US
|
91
|
99
|
Monash University
|
Australia
|
92
|
88
|
McMaster University
|
Canada
|
93
|
96
|
University of California, Irvine
|
US
|
94
|
99
|
Humboldt University of Berlin
|
Germany
|
95
|
102
|
University of Rochester
|
US
|
96
|
81
|
Pierre and Marie Curie University
|
France
|
97
|
91
|
University of Colorado Boulder
|
US
|
98
|
89
|
University of Groningen
|
Netherlands
|
98
|
115
|
Maastricht University
|
Netherlands
|
100
|
109
|
University of Helsinki
|
Finland
|
100
|
103
|
University of York
|
UK
|
102
|
119
|
Royal Holloway, University of London
|
UK
|
103
|
98
|
University of Arizona
|
US
|
103
|
99
|
Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey
|
US
|
103
|
117
|
Stockholm University
|
Sweden
|
106
|
114
|
Eindhoven University of Technology
|
Netherlands
|
106
|
84
|
University of Montreal
|
Canada
|
108
|
97
|
University of Maryland, College Park
|
US
|
109
|
121
|
University of Alberta
|
Canada
|
109
|
124
|
Chinese University of Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong
|
111
|
106
|
Uppsala University
|
Sweden
|
112
|
110
|
University of Sheffield
|
UK
|
112
|
118
|
University of Virginia
|
US
|
114
|
85
|
University of New South Wales
|
Australia
|
114
|
92
|
University of Paris-Sud
|
France
|
114
|
145
|
Queen Mary, University of London
|
UK
|
117
|
139
|
University of Glasgow
|
UK
|
117
|
140
|
KTH Royal Institute of Technology
|
Sweden
|
117
|
108
|
University of St Andrews
|
UK
|
117
|
149
|
Technical University of Denmark
|
Denmark
|
121
|
110
|
University of Sussex
|
UK
|
121
|
89
|
University of Zürich
|
Switzerland
|
123
|
82
|
Lund University
|
Sweden
|
124
|
133
|
University of Geneva
|
Switzerland
|
125
|
128
|
Tokyo Institute of Technology
|
Japan
|
126
|
113
|
University of Cape Town
|
South Africa
|
126
|
124
|
Dartmouth College
|
US
|
128
|
122
|
University of Florida
|
US
|
129
|
154
|
RWTH Aachen University
|
Germany
|
129
|
110
|
Trinity College Dublin
|
Republic of Ireland
|
131
|
127
|
Radboud University Nijmegen
|
Netherlands
|
132
|
134
|
Indiana University
|
US
|
132
|
130
|
University of Lausanne
|
Switzerland
|
132
|
72
|
University of Massachusetts
|
US
|
135
|
150
|
Boston College
|
US
|
136
|
122
|
University of California, Santa Cruz
|
US
|
137
|
145
|
Lancaster University
|
UK
|
138
|
116
|
Aarhus University
|
Denmark
|
139
|
184
|
Colorado School of Mines
|
US
|
139
|
142
|
University of Leeds
|
UK
|
141
|
124
|
University of Warwick
|
UK
|
142
|
134
|
National Taiwan University
|
Taiwan
|
143
|
134
|
University of Utah
|
US
|
144
|
147
|
Osaka University
|
Japan
|
144
|
140
|
VU University Amsterdam
|
Netherlands
|
146
|
148
|
Arizona State University
|
US
|
146
|
130
|
University of Southampton
|
UK
|
148
|
154
|
University of California, Riverside
|
US
|
148
|
153
|
University of Exeter
|
UK
|
150
|
130
|
University of Copenhagen
|
Denmark
|
150
|
137
|
Tohoku University
|
Japan
|
152
|
144
|
University of Freiburg
|
Germany
|
153
|
158
|
University of Birmingham
|
UK
|
154
|
151
|
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
|
Germany
|
155
|
180
|
Joseph Fourier University - Grenoble 1
|
France
|
156
|
170
|
ENS Lyon
|
France
|
157
|
151
|
University of Bern
|
Switzerland
|
157
|
120
|
University of Nottingham
|
UK
|
159
|
156
|
Texas A&M University
|
US
|
160
|
174
|
Georgetown University
|
US
|
161
|
187
|
University College Dublin
|
Republic of Ireland
|
161
|
169
|
University of Iowa
|
US
|
161
|
196
|
University of Leicester
|
UK
|
164
|
192
|
University of Antwerp
|
Belgium
|
164
|
161
|
University of Auckland
|
New Zealand
|
164
|
201-225
|
Brandeis University
|
US
|
164
|
201-225
|
Pompeu Fabra University
|
Spain
|
168
|
190
|
University of Western Australia
|
Australia
|
169
|
171
|
University of Liverpool
|
UK
|
170
|
187
|
University of Twente
|
Netherlands
|
170
|
162
|
University of Vienna
|
Austria
|
172
|
164
|
Catholic University of Louvain
|
Belgium
|
172
|
156
|
Yeshiva University
|
US
|
174
|
165
|
University of Delaware
|
US
|
174
|
176
|
University of East Anglia
|
UK
|
176
|
198
|
University at Buffalo
|
US
|
176
|
226-250
|
Université Libre de Bruxelles
|
Belgium
|
178
|
166
|
University Paris Diderot - Paris 7
|
France
|
178
|
162
|
Stony Brook University
|
US
|
180
|
190
|
Wake Forest University
|
US
|
181
|
171
|
University of Bonn
|
Germany
|
181
|
174
|
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|
US
|
183
|
193
|
Iowa State University
|
US
|
184
|
201-225
|
Northeastern University
|
US
|
185
|
193
|
University of Miami
|
US
|
185
|
201-225
|
University of Oslo
|
Norway
|
185
|
171
|
University of Ottawa
|
Canada
|
188
|
176
|
University of Aberdeen
|
UK
|
188
|
167
|
University of Texas at Dallas
|
US
|
190
|
183
|
Yonsei University
|
South Korea
|
191
|
137
|
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
|
Israel
|
191
|
184
|
University of Illinois at Chicago
|
US
|
193
|
226-250
|
National Graduate School of Engineering, Paris
|
France
|
194
|
168
|
George Washington University
|
US
|
194
|
176
|
University of Reading
|
UK
|
196
|
201-225
|
University of Dundee
|
UK
|
197
|
226-250
|
Florida Institute of Technology
|
US
|
198
|
180
|
Newcastle University
|
UK
|
199
|
276-300
|
Boğaziçi University
|
Turkey
|
199
|
158
|
Tel Aviv University
|
Israel
|
Encontrou algum erro? Entre em contato