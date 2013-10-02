USP cai em ranking mundial de universidades

Atualizado dia 3, às 10h51.

A Universidade de São Paulo (USP) caiu de posição no ranking da Times Higher Education (THE), a principal lista do ensino superior do mundo. Em 158.º lugar no passado, a instituição paulista agora figura entre as 226 e 250 melhores, segundo o levantamento 2013-2014, divulgado ontem. A Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) nem sequer aparece entre as 300 instituições. Com o revés da USP, o Brasil deixa o topo das 200 melhores universidades do mundo.

O THE não revela a posição exata de cada universidade depois do 200.º lugar. Dos países que tinham ao menos uma universidade no topo, o Brasil é o único que não está mais na lista. Hoje há 26 nações bem avaliadas, com a volta de Turquia, Espanha e Noruega. Não há nenhum país da América Latina.

Os Estados Unidos, com 77 universidades, lideram o ranking, seguidos de Reino Unido, com 31, e Holanda, com 12. O Instituto Tecnológico da Califórnia aparece em primeiro lugar pelo terceiro ano seguido, à frente de Harvard, Oxford e Stanford.

Newsletter Educação Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

O ranking adota 13 critérios para examinar as universidades, divididos em cinco categorias: ensino (30%), pesquisa (30%), citações (32,5%), parcerias com indústrias (2,5%) e diversidade internacional (5%).

"A saída de USP e Unicamp surpreendeu porque ambas haviam avançado nos anos anteriores", disse o editor da THE, Phil Baty, em entrevista ao Estado. Para ele, as universidades brasileiras enfrentam burocracia e dificuldades para contratar novos professores. Baty também disse acreditar que aulas em inglês e programas de intercâmbio, como o Ciência Sem Fronteiras, podem estimular a internacionalização.

Alerta. A pró-reitora de Pesquisa da Unicamp, Glaucia Maria Pastore, não vê piora de produtividade. "Os rankings geralmente são pontuais, não indicam uma tendência", diz. Para ela, no entanto, o resultado serve para sinalizar possibilidades, como aproveitar o bom momento do País para cruzar as fronteiras. "Conforme se envia e recebe cientistas, a instituição aumenta a visibilidade, o que interfere no ranking", afirma.

A substituição de docentes aposentados por novos talentos e a redução dos entraves burocráticos para a pesquisa também são desafios. "Além disso, temos de aproximar empresas da universidade", diz Glaucia.

A reportagem solicitou entrevistas com representantes da USP. A instituição manifestou-se por meio de nota, na qual afirmou que a universidade esteve bem em outras avaliações e que há políticas de parcerias com outras instituições e intercâmbio de alunos e professores.

Critérios. Segundo o cienciometrista (especialista em analisar produção científica) da USP Rogério Meneghini, variações metodológicas entre uma listagem e outra explicam discrepâncias. "Cada ranking tem um foco diferente, o que impacta o resultado final", explica.

Para ele, listas internacionais costumam privilegiar fatores em que universidades estrangeiras são superiores, como o número de citações em publicações científicas. "A tendência é de citar pouco os países menos visíveis", diz.

A presidente da Sociedade Brasileira para o Progresso da Ciência (SBPC), Helena Nader, estranha o resultado. "USP e Unicamp têm aumentado a presença no cenário acadêmico internacional. É importante considerar quais quesitos foram avaliados", afirma. Para ela, o inglês é um dos principais obstáculos para pesquisadores brasileiros em trabalhos e publicações científicas estrangeiras.

Confira a lista dos 199 melhores colocados no THE: