USP cai em ranking mundial de universidades

Publicação da Reuters mostra que a USP saiu do 158º lugar e hoje está entre as 226 e 250 melhores instituições; já a Unicamp não entrou sequer na lista das 300 melhores

Bárbara Ferreira Santos e Victor Vieira,

02 Outubro 2013 | 17h00

A Universidade de São Paulo (USP) caiu de posição no ranking da Times Higher Education (THE), a principal lista do ensino superior do mundo. Em 158.º lugar no passado, a instituição paulista agora figura entre as 226 e 250 melhores, segundo o levantamento 2013-2014, divulgado ontem. A Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) nem sequer aparece entre as 300 instituições. Com o revés da USP, o Brasil deixa o topo das 200 melhores universidades do mundo.

O THE não revela a posição exata de cada universidade depois do 200.º lugar. Dos países que tinham ao menos uma universidade no topo, o Brasil é o único que não está mais na lista. Hoje há 26 nações bem avaliadas, com a volta de Turquia, Espanha e Noruega. Não há nenhum país da América Latina.

Os Estados Unidos, com 77 universidades, lideram o ranking, seguidos de Reino Unido, com 31, e Holanda, com 12. O Instituto Tecnológico da Califórnia aparece em primeiro lugar pelo terceiro ano seguido, à frente de Harvard, Oxford e Stanford.

O ranking adota 13 critérios para examinar as universidades, divididos em cinco categorias: ensino (30%), pesquisa (30%), citações (32,5%), parcerias com indústrias (2,5%) e diversidade internacional (5%).

"A saída de USP e Unicamp surpreendeu porque ambas haviam avançado nos anos anteriores", disse o editor da THE, Phil Baty, em entrevista ao Estado. Para ele, as universidades brasileiras enfrentam burocracia e dificuldades para contratar novos professores. Baty também disse acreditar que aulas em inglês e programas de intercâmbio, como o Ciência Sem Fronteiras, podem estimular a internacionalização.

Alerta. A pró-reitora de Pesquisa da Unicamp, Glaucia Maria Pastore, não vê piora de produtividade. "Os rankings geralmente são pontuais, não indicam uma tendência", diz. Para ela, no entanto, o resultado serve para sinalizar possibilidades, como aproveitar o bom momento do País para cruzar as fronteiras. "Conforme se envia e recebe cientistas, a instituição aumenta a visibilidade, o que interfere no ranking", afirma.

A substituição de docentes aposentados por novos talentos e a redução dos entraves burocráticos para a pesquisa também são desafios. "Além disso, temos de aproximar empresas da universidade", diz Glaucia.

A reportagem solicitou entrevistas com representantes da USP. A instituição manifestou-se por meio de nota, na qual afirmou que a universidade esteve bem em outras avaliações e que há políticas de parcerias com outras instituições e intercâmbio de alunos e professores.

Critérios. Segundo o cienciometrista (especialista em analisar produção científica) da USP Rogério Meneghini, variações metodológicas entre uma listagem e outra explicam discrepâncias. "Cada ranking tem um foco diferente, o que impacta o resultado final", explica.

Para ele, listas internacionais costumam privilegiar fatores em que universidades estrangeiras são superiores, como o número de citações em publicações científicas. "A tendência é de citar pouco os países menos visíveis", diz.

A presidente da Sociedade Brasileira para o Progresso da Ciência (SBPC), Helena Nader, estranha o resultado. "USP e Unicamp têm aumentado a presença no cenário acadêmico internacional. É importante considerar quais quesitos foram avaliados", afirma. Para ela, o inglês é um dos principais obstáculos para pesquisadores brasileiros em trabalhos e publicações científicas estrangeiras.

Confira a lista dos 199 melhores colocados no THE:

 

Ranking 2013-14

Ranking 2012-13

Instituição

País

1

1

California Institute of Technology

US

2

4

Harvard University

US

2

2

University of Oxford

UK

4

2

Stanford University

US

5

5

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

US

6

6

Princeton University

US

7

7

University of Cambridge

UK

8

9

University of California, Berkeley

US

9

10

University of Chicago

US

10

8

Imperial College London

UK

11

11

Yale University

US

12

13

University of California, Los Angeles

US

13

14

Columbia University

US

14

12

ETH Zürich ­- Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zürich

Switzerland

15

16

Johns Hopkins University

US

16

15

University of Pennsylvania

US

17

23

Duke University

US

18

20

University of Michigan

US

19

18

Cornell University

US

20

21

University of Toronto

Canada

21

17

University College London

UK

22

19

Northwestern University

US

23

27

University of Tokyo

Japan

24

22

Carnegie Mellon University

US

25

24

University of Washington

US

26

29

National University of Singapore

Singapore

27

25

University of Texas at Austin

US

28

25

Georgia Institute of Technology

US

29

33

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

US

30

31

University of Wisconsin-Madison

US

31

30

University of British Columbia

Canada

32

39

London School of Economics and Political Science

UK

33

35

University of California, Santa Barbara

US

34

28

University of Melbourne

Australia

35

34

McGill University

Canada

36

42

Karolinska Institute

Sweden

37

40

École Polytechnique Fédéralede Lausanne

Switzerland

38

57

King's College London

UK

39

32

University of Edinburgh

UK

40

41

New York University

US

40

38

University of California, San Diego

US

42

44

Washington University in St Louis

US

43

35

University of Hong Kong

Hong Kong

44

59

Seoul National University

South Korea

45

46

Peking University

China

46

47

University of Minnesota

US

47

42

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

US

48

37

Australian National University

Australia

49

61

Pennsylvania State University

US

50

54

Boston University

US

50

52

Tsinghua University

China

52

51

Brown University

US

52

44

University of California, Davis

US

52

54

Kyoto University

Japan

55

48

University of Munich

Germany

56

68

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

South Korea

57

65

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Hong Kong

58

49

University of Manchester

UK

59

53

Ohio State University

US

60

50

Pohang University of Science and Technology

South Korea

61

58

KU Leuven

Belgium

62

69

Purdue University

US

63

70

University of Gottingen

Germany

63

65

University of Queensland

Australia

65

59

École Normale Supérieure, Paris

France

65

75

Rice University

US

67

64

Leiden University

Netherlands

68

78

University of Heidelberg

Germany

69

77

Delft University of Technology

Netherlands

70

62

École Polytechnique

France

70

56

University of Southern California

US

72

62

University of Sydney

Australia

73

72

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Netherlands

74

142

University of Basel

Switzerland

74

67

Utrecht University

Netherlands

76

86

Nanyang Technological University

Singapore

77

70

Wageningen University and Research Center

Netherlands

78

76

University of Pittsburgh

US

79

74

University of Bristol

UK

80

80

Durham University

UK

80

79

Emory University

US

80

87

Tufts University

US

83

83

University of Amsterdam

Netherlands

83

94

Michigan State University

US

85

93

Ghent University

Belgium

86

128

Free University of Berlin

Germany

87

105

Technical University of Munich

Germany

88

104

Case Western Reserve University

US

88

106

Vanderbilt University

US

90

94

University of Notre Dame

US

91

99

Monash University

Australia

92

88

McMaster University

Canada

93

96

University of California, Irvine

US

94

99

Humboldt University of Berlin

Germany

95

102

University of Rochester

US

96

81

Pierre and Marie Curie University

France

97

91

University of Colorado Boulder

US

98

89

University of Groningen

Netherlands

98

115

Maastricht University

Netherlands

100

109

University of Helsinki

Finland

100

103

University of York

UK

102

119

Royal Holloway, University of London

UK

103

98

University of Arizona

US

103

99

Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey

US

103

117

Stockholm University

Sweden

106

114

Eindhoven University of Technology

Netherlands

106

84

University of Montreal

Canada

108

97

University of Maryland, College Park

US

109

121

University of Alberta

Canada

109

124

Chinese University of Hong Kong

Hong Kong

111

106

Uppsala University

Sweden

112

110

University of Sheffield

UK

112

118

University of Virginia

US

114

85

University of New South Wales

Australia

114

92

University of Paris-Sud

France

114

145

Queen Mary, University of London

UK

117

139

University of Glasgow

UK

117

140

KTH Royal Institute of Technology

Sweden

117

108

University of St Andrews

UK

117

149

Technical University of Denmark

Denmark

121

110

University of Sussex

UK

121

89

University of Zürich

Switzerland

123

82

Lund University

Sweden

124

133

University of Geneva

Switzerland

125

128

Tokyo Institute of Technology

Japan

126

113

University of Cape Town

South Africa

126

124

Dartmouth College

US

128

122

University of Florida

US

129

154

RWTH Aachen University

Germany

129

110

Trinity College Dublin

Republic of Ireland

131

127

Radboud University Nijmegen

Netherlands

132

134

Indiana University

US

132

130

University of Lausanne

Switzerland

132

72

University of Massachusetts

US

135

150

Boston College

US

136

122

University of California, Santa Cruz

US

137

145

Lancaster University

UK

138

116

Aarhus University

Denmark

139

184

Colorado School of Mines

US

139

142

University of Leeds

UK

141

124

University of Warwick

UK

142

134

National Taiwan University

Taiwan

143

134

University of Utah

US

144

147

Osaka University

Japan

144

140

VU University Amsterdam

Netherlands

146

148

Arizona State University

US

146

130

University of Southampton

UK

148

154

University of California, Riverside

US

148

153

University of Exeter

UK

150

130

University of Copenhagen

Denmark

150

137

Tohoku University

Japan

152

144

University of Freiburg

Germany

153

158

University of Birmingham

UK

154

151

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Germany

155

180

Joseph Fourier University - Grenoble 1

France

156

170

ENS Lyon

France

157

151

University of Bern

Switzerland

157

120

University of Nottingham

UK

159

156

Texas A&M University

US

160

174

Georgetown University

US

161

187

University College Dublin

Republic of Ireland

161

169

University of Iowa

US

161

196

University of Leicester

UK

164

192

University of Antwerp

Belgium

164

161

University of Auckland

New Zealand

164

201-225

Brandeis University

US

164

201-225

Pompeu Fabra University

Spain

168

190

University of Western Australia

Australia

169

171

University of Liverpool

UK

170

187

University of Twente

Netherlands

170

162

University of Vienna

Austria

172

164

Catholic University of Louvain

Belgium

172

156

Yeshiva University

US

174

165

University of Delaware

US

174

176

University of East Anglia

UK

176

198

University at Buffalo

US

176

226-250

Université Libre de Bruxelles

Belgium

178

166

University Paris Diderot - Paris 7

France

178

162

Stony Brook University

US

180

190

Wake Forest University

US

181

171

University of Bonn

Germany

181

174

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

US

183

193

Iowa State University

US

184

201-225

Northeastern University

US

185

193

University of Miami

US

185

201-225

University of Oslo

Norway

185

171

University of Ottawa

Canada

188

176

University of Aberdeen

UK

188

167

University of Texas at Dallas

US

190

183

Yonsei University

South Korea

191

137

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Israel

191

184

University of Illinois at Chicago

US

193

226-250

National Graduate School of Engineering, Paris

France

194

168

George Washington University

US

194

176

University of Reading

UK

196

201-225

University of Dundee

UK

197

226-250

Florida Institute of Technology

US

198

180

Newcastle University

UK

199

276-300

Boğaziçi University

Turkey

199

158

Tel Aviv University

Israel

 
