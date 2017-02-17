Join SEE-SAW Panamby as it takes on a worldwide challenge that moves educators and administrators closer to their students, towards ongoing positive change.

#shadowastudentchallenge

What?

The Shadow a Student Challenge is a fun, illuminating, and supportive journey where school leaders come together to empathize with their students and take new kinds of action at their school.

Newsletter Educação Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

Why?

Educators and researchers have long known that shadowing can lead to powerful observations and insights to drive change. The Shadow a Student Challenge provides methods and a network to help school leaders achieve Deeper Learning for all students.

For more information go to http://shadowastudent.org

O Que?

O “Shadow a Student Challenge” é uma jornada divertida, esclarecedora e de apoio, onde líderes se juntam para se aproximar ainda mais com seus alunos e buscar formas inovadoras de ação em sua escola.

Por Que?

Educadores e pesquisadores já há algum tempo sabem que a prática de tomar o lugar do alunos pode levar à informações relevantes e importantes para alavancar mudanças. Esse desafio propicia métodos e um ‘network’ que ajudam líderes em escolas aprofundar a aprendizagem para todos os alunos.

Para mais informações, acesse http://shadowastudent.org