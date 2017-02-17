Cesar Pazinatto
17 Fevereiro 2017 | 07h12
Join SEE-SAW Panamby as it takes on a worldwide challenge that moves educators and administrators closer to their students, towards ongoing positive change.
#shadowastudentchallenge
What?
The Shadow a Student Challenge is a fun, illuminating, and supportive journey where school leaders come together to empathize with their students and take new kinds of action at their school.
Why?
Educators and researchers have long known that shadowing can lead to powerful observations and insights to drive change. The Shadow a Student Challenge provides methods and a network to help school leaders achieve Deeper Learning for all students.
For more information go to http://shadowastudent.org
O Que?
O “Shadow a Student Challenge” é uma jornada divertida, esclarecedora e de apoio, onde líderes se juntam para se aproximar ainda mais com seus alunos e buscar formas inovadoras de ação em sua escola.
Por Que?
Educadores e pesquisadores já há algum tempo sabem que a prática de tomar o lugar do alunos pode levar à informações relevantes e importantes para alavancar mudanças. Esse desafio propicia métodos e um ‘network’ que ajudam líderes em escolas aprofundar a aprendizagem para todos os alunos.
Para mais informações, acesse http://shadowastudent.org